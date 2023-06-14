Tennis star Nick Kyrgios reveals he checked into mental health ward after 2019 Wimbledon loss

Disclaimer: This article includes mention of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 988.

In an upcoming documentary, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios talks about checking into a psychiatric hospital following his crushing defeat at Wimbledon several years ago, Australian media reported.

Kyrgios lost to 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the second round of the tournament in London. In the latest episodes of Netflix's "Break Point," Kyrgios opened up about his mental health battles after the loss.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," Kyrgios says in an episode of the documentary to be released later this month, according to the Australian newspaper.

"I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up, and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this.' I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems."

In February, Kyrgios took to Instagram and wrote about how he was in a better place.

"I'm proud to say I've completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything. I don't take one moment for granted," he wrote. "I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile. This life is beautiful."

The "Break Point" episodes document Kyrgios' run to the 2022 Wimbledon final. His success at last year's tournament brought back memories of his struggles following the 2019 edition of the Grand Slam.

"That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn't deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was," he recalled. "I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away."

Kyrgios added that he wore a white sleeve during the tournament to cover up his right arm.

"You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars," he said. "That's why I actually got my arm sleeve. To cover it all."

Neither Kyrgios nor his representatives could be reached for comment.

Kyrgios withdrew from this year's French Open tournament, and his agent, Daniel Horsfall, cited a foot injury the tennis star sustained during the theft of his car.

The 28-year-old's mother was held at gunpoint in May near Kyrgios' home in Canberra, Australia, police said.

"With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot," Horsfall told Reuters.