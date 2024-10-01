NFL suspends Bills' Von Miller for violating league's personal conduct policy

Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller was suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to multiple reports. Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

No reason for the suspension has been confirmed.

Miller has racked up three sacks for the Bills' defense this season as the team is off to a 3-1 start. He's been a steady veteran presence since arriving in Buffalo in 2022.

Miller was previously suspended in 2013 after the NFL learned that he attempted to cheat a drug test. That same year he was arrested for failure to appear for a warrant for driving-related charges in October 2012.

He was arrested last November after being accused of assault, when he turned himself in. The female accuser later recanted the claim. That arrest took place Nov. 30 in Dallas, Texas. The recanted accusations put Miller up against a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which was later said to be his girlfriend at the time.

Miller denied the allegations, saying, "All of it is incorrect. You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league considered putting Miller on the exempt list at the time of the allegations.

"We did consider that," Goodell told reporters in March. "We felt it was not appropriate at the time based on all the facts. I have not gotten an update recently on the status of his case."

Miller has been with the Bills since 2022 after signing a six-year, $120 million deal. However, he took a pay cut this offseason to help the Bills get under the salary cap after missing the first four games of last season as he recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered on Thanksgiving in 2022.



Miller had two tackles and three quarterback hits in 12 games during the regular season and had two tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Miller currently leads all active NFL players in sacks with 126.5.

