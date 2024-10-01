Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's breakout star Ryan Williams leaves tennis legend impressed

Williams had the go-ahead touchdown catch against Georgia

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams impressed the nation when he caught six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Williams’ clutch 75-yard touchdown catch put the Crimson Tide up a score with 2:18 left in the game. Alabama won 41-34. The 17-year-old left a lasting impression on tennis legend Serena Williams.

Ryan Williams runs the ball in

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, #2, grabs a pass and turns to run to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

"Honestly this is pretty impressive from my 17year old cousin ha go Cuz!" she wrote on X.

The youngster explained what he saw when he caught Jalen Milroe’s pass in traffic and the move he put on the Georgia defenders that were around him.

"I did a spin move, and it was like in slow motion," he said Saturday night. "It looked faster on the screen."

Serena Williams at the 2024 ESPYs

Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives at the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 11, 2024. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mobile, Alabama, native has played in each of Alabama’s first four games of the season. He has 16 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns. He’s leading the nation with 28.9 yards per catch as the Crimson Tide were boosted to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

"Man, he’s a weapon out there," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. "And he’s doing it both through the air and with his feet. He’s tough to gameplan against when you’re on the other side."

Ryan Williams catches

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, #2, makes a difficult bobbled catch with Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks, #24, defending during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama will hit the road on Saturday for an SEC matchup against Vanderbilt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.