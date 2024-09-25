Chargers' Jim Harbaugh 'disappointed' NFL suspended star Derwin James: 'There was not a defenseless player'

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without star safety Derwin James Jr. this week against the Kansas City Chiefs after the league determined he could have avoided a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the Chargers' Week 3 loss.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t hold back his thoughts on the matter when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying he was "disappointed" in the one-game suspension without pay.

"You can never really take the head out of the game because it’s in between the two shoulders," Harbaugh explained, according to Pro Football Talk.

"Trying to tackle with the shoulder, now the head, the helmet’s coming with it. It’s in between the two shoulders. So, to the best of his human ability, he is trying to do that. Genuinely cares and wants to do it the absolute right way."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video of James’ hit on Freiermuth showed their helmets collided, but Harbaugh doesn’t believe the safety was doing so intentionally.

NFL SUSPENDS CHARGERS STAR DERWIN JAMES JR. WITHOUT PAY FOR ‘REPEATED VIOLATIONS’ OF UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS

"There was not a defenseless player, changed his course, and I thought that Derwin’s helmet was stiff-armed by Mr. Freiermuth," Harbaugh said. "I thought that caused his head to make the contact, and I thought the contact was first with the forearm, then the shoulder, then the head."

Harbaugh has publicly shown love and respect for James since taking over as head coach this season, saying how much James' leadership means as he tries to build his new system in LA.

James appealed his suspension, but it was upheld after a hearing. Rather than sound off on the league for the decision, Harbaugh revealed that James had already asked officials in the offseason what he can do to improve.

"He has reached out on his own to officials this past summer to gain a better grasp of how they want it done," Harbaugh revealed. "And the evidence is right there in the tape. I mean, look at all his 20-some tackles on the season, and he is going out of his way, literally going out of his way, sometimes giving up yards, so that he cannot injure another player or hit him with the head. So, yeah, I’m disappointed."

James has at least 115 tackles in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 125 last season in 16 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through three games this year, James has 21 combined tackles, two for losses, and one sack.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.