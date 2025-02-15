NFL star Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles agree to race

A challenge between NFL star Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has materialized into a real race.

The two superstars announced this week that their months-long back-and-forth, which began after the 2024 Paris Olympics, will finally be put to the test when the two square off in a race to determine who really is the fastest.

"This has been an ongoing thing for quite some time now, and, I mean, everybody's seen the back-and-forth on social media," Hill told People, which first reported the news Thursday.

"I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time. And every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win." Lyles told the outlet.

"That's why I'm the world's fastest," he continued. "I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."

The debate between the two athletes began in August when the Olympic sprinter won 100-meter gold. But he refused to wager his medal in a race against Hill after the Miami Dolphins receiver said he could easily beat him in a race.

The social media war shifted when Lyles taunted Hill after winning the 60-meter race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix earlier this month.

After crossing the finish line, he turned his bib around to the camera to reveal a message, "Tyreek could never."

In their joint interview with People, the two athletes expressed mutual respect but didn’t hold back on the trash talk.

The date of the race and the length of it has yet to be determined.

Hill said Lyles is "scared" to face him in a 40-meter dash, but Lyles said a 100-meter race would be a "blowout" victory for him. The two will likely agree to some distance in the middle.