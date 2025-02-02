Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympics star Noah Lyles taunts NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill after winning sprint

Lyles and Hill have gone back and forth for a while

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
American Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles called out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he won the 60-meter at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lyles crossed the finish line in 6.52 seconds, beating out the Bahamas’ Terrence Jones, Italy’s Marcell Jacobs and fellow Americans P.J. Austin and Trayvon Bromell. After he crossed the finish line, Lyles turned his bib around to the camera.

Noah Lyles sprints

Noah Lyles of the United States holds a sign that reads "Tyreek could never" after winning the men's 60m in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2, 2025 in Boston. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Tyreek could never," he said referencing the NFL star wide receiver.

He talked about his challenge to Hill with NBC Sports.

"When you’re ready to actually put some words down, and you’re actually ready to race, see me," he said. "I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now."

Tyreek Hill speaks to media

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an NFL football post game news conference on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hill responded in a post on X. "Get a load of this guy."

He challenged Lyles back in August when the Olympic sprinter won 100-meter gold, but he refused to wager his gold medal in a race. Lyles said he would not even put his medal on the line if Hill wagered his Super Bowl ring, which he won with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season.

Hill's teammate, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, told Fox News Digital in August he believes a few of their other teammates could also hold their own against Lyles in a race.

Noah Lyles with flag

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Aug. 4, 2024. (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I feel like we all could run with him," Mostert said of Lyles. "And I know that Noah Lyles brought up the fact that he would race Tyreek in a 60-yard dash or something like that. Or whatever the case may be. I feel like we all could run that 60-yard dash."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

