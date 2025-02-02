Olympics star Noah Lyles taunts NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill after winning sprint

American Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles called out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he won the 60-meter at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lyles crossed the finish line in 6.52 seconds, beating out the Bahamas’ Terrence Jones, Italy’s Marcell Jacobs and fellow Americans P.J. Austin and Trayvon Bromell. After he crossed the finish line, Lyles turned his bib around to the camera.

"Tyreek could never," he said referencing the NFL star wide receiver.

He talked about his challenge to Hill with NBC Sports.

"When you’re ready to actually put some words down, and you’re actually ready to race, see me," he said. "I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now."

Hill responded in a post on X. "Get a load of this guy."

He challenged Lyles back in August when the Olympic sprinter won 100-meter gold, but he refused to wager his gold medal in a race. Lyles said he would not even put his medal on the line if Hill wagered his Super Bowl ring, which he won with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season.

Hill's teammate, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, told Fox News Digital in August he believes a few of their other teammates could also hold their own against Lyles in a race.

"I feel like we all could run with him," Mostert said of Lyles. "And I know that Noah Lyles brought up the fact that he would race Tyreek in a 60-yard dash or something like that. Or whatever the case may be. I feel like we all could run that 60-yard dash."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.