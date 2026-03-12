NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl says 'tragic' family health issue led to show hiatus

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Sports television host and reporter Jamie Erdahl is opening up about her absence from the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

In a social media post Thursday, Erdahl said her break from discussing the latest NFL news each weekday morning stemmed from what she described as a "tragic health situation" involving a family member.

"Since curiosity is mounting I’ll share what I feel comfortable with: I have been away from @GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member," Erdahl wrote on X.

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Erdahl added she will return to the airwaves.

"I want to thank my leaders at the NFL for allowing me this time at home. I’ll be back on Monday."

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Erdahl’s update follows the death of her dog, Toby. Last month, she announced Toby had died after a bone cancer diagnosis.

Kyle Brandt and former NFL player Manti Teʻo co-host the network’s morning program with Erdahl. NFL Network reporter Sherree Burruss also contributes to the show and steps in as a fill-in host when Erdahl or others are away.

Erdahl joined "Good Morning Football" in 2022 and was named co-host in 2024 after the show relocated from its New York studio to the network’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

Erdahl has praised the show’s laid-back tone, contrasting it with what she described as the often "angry" and overly technical style of some sports television.

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"Some sports TV can get really angry and get technical. It can be, like, way too buttoned up at times, and we are essentially opposite all those things," Erdahl told Deadline in 2022.

"We like the messy parts of TV. We like when there’s people that walk into our studio. We like imperfections, and I hope that we are allowed to keep being that way."

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