Hall of Famer Tony Dungy announces NBC let him go after 17 seasons on their pregame show

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy announced to social media that he would not a part of NBC’s "Football Night in America" next season.

Dungy, 70, spent the last 17 seasons with the pregame show and was on the field for NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LX.

"I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall, and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead," Dungy posted to X.

"It’s disappointing news, but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison, who has become a tremendous friend."

The Athletic reported last month that Dungy would likely be out as a regular on the show but that no final decision had been made on the show. Dungy’s post to X on Friday morning confirmed his departure.

The Super Bowl champion coach said he is unsure of what his next steps will be.

"God has always directed me in these moments, and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me —whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach — I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait see them unfold. And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible - Romans 8:28. ‘God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord.’"

Dungy might not be the only change to "Football Night in America’s" broadcast, as his contract was not the only one that expired following Super Bowl LX, according to The Athletic’s report.

Dungy played three seasons in the NFL as a defensive back, spending two with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the San Francisco 49ers. He then transitioned into coaching.

He coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for six seasons and the Colts for seven seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the Colts.

