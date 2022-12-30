MVP candidate Jalen Hurts returns to practice, QB officially listed as doubtful ahead of matchup with Saints

One of the top candidates in the NFL MVP race, Jalen Hurts, returned to the practice field on Thursday, but the team remains noncommittal on which quarterback will start on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is waiting see how Hurts' injured shoulder responds to the increased workload and is still "sorting through" whether Hurts or Gardner Minshew will get the start.

While Hurts has not been ruled out for this week's game, on Friday the Eagles listed him as doubtful, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed.

Minshew filled in last week for Hurts in a losing effort, but an Eagles victory this Sunday would clinch the top spot in the NFC playoffs and grant Philly a first-round bye.

During a press conference on Friday, Sirianni mentioned that Hurts had thrown the football well in his first practice since spraining his shoulder in Week 15.

"We're still sorting through that," Sirianni said. "Obviously, Jalen had a good practice [Thursday] and looked like he did some things really well. . . . Still haven't decided anything yet. We've still got a couple days."

Sirianni also added that Hurts' health is the team's top priority. He did participate in individual drills for a portion of practice and was seen throwing a few short and intermediate passes. He sat out of ball-security drills, while Minshew and second-year quarterback Ian Book did participate.

"The velocity of the ball was good, the accuracy was good, that he felt good," Sirianni said of his performance. "Those are the main things, and that's what you want to see."

Hurts was officially listed as a limited practice participant. But the fact that he is now officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report does not bode well for his chances to suit up on Sunday.

According to Schefter, NFL players who have received the doubtful tag during the week leading up to a game on Sunday were all expected to sit out the upcoming contest.

Schefter previously reported that Hurts had suffered an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

The Eagles dropped their second game of the season last week against the Cowboys with Hurts on the sideline.

The Eagles host the Saints, who are still alive in the NFC South title race, at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.