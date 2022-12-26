Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles lose Pro Bowler Lane Johnson for rest of regular season; team hopeful for postseason return: report

Eagles lost to Cowboys without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The Eagles' offensive line suffered a major blow in a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson has a torn tendon in abdomen and will be sidelined for the remainder of the NFL regular season, according to a report from ESPN.

Johnson is believed to have suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the game on Saturday. He later underwent an MRI.

Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Johnson was replaced at the offensive tackle spot by Jack Driscoll for the rest of the matchup against the Cowboys

Philly could move left tackle Jordan Mailata to the right tackle position and insert former first-round pick Andre Dillard at the left tackle spot.

Two weeks ago, Johnson had to leave the Eagles' game against the Giants due to an abdominal strain. He did appear on the team's injury report and was limited in practice leading up to the Week 15 game against the Bears.

Heading into this past Saturday's game, Johnson was not on the injury report with the abdominal strain.

Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Injuries were already an issue for the Eagles' roster heading into the game in Arlington, Texas.

A sprained shoulder kept MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts out of Saturday's game. It remains unclear if the quarterback will suit up for the team's upcoming game against the Saints.

Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Johnson is an anchor along the Eagles' offensive line. He has start in every game so far this season and has not allowed a single sack since Week 11 of last season.

Johnson was named an All-Pro in 2017 and was a key part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII winning team.

If the Eagles win on New Year's Day against the Saints, they will clinch the NFC East division title and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The top-seeded team in each conference is given a bye during the first week of the playoffs and earns home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.