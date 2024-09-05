NFL legend Brett Favre takes 'simple' stance on voters in US elections

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre waded into the political waters on Wednesday and made his stance clear on who he thinks should be able to vote in American elections.

Favre quoted and responded to a post on X from CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire responded to the announcement of a lawsuit filed by the American First Legal Foundation against 15 Arizona counties in an effort to remove illegal immigrants from voter rolls.

The former Green Bay Packers star chimed in.

"I’m for those wanting a better life to get the opportunity to become a citizen the right way," Favre wrote on X.

"But if you’re not American, you shouldn’t be voting. Simple as that."

Favre has made clear his support for former President Donald Trump in the years he was commander-in-chief and upon the start of the election season, but he does not identify himself as a Republican, Democrat or Independent.

"I think our country was in better shape with him…" he said in May 2023 on the Jason Whitlock on the "Fearless" podcast. "I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I'm flawed just like the rest of 'em. We're all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.

"Black, white, Hispanic, Asian — you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don't know if our current president has the same mentality."

