Trump praises Brittany Mahomes for 'strongly defending' him on social media

Former President Donald Trump thanked Brittany Mahomes for her apparent support of his campaign to be elected as president again.

Trump thanked Mahomes in a post on his Truth Social account and praised her and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, as a "great couple."

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote.

"With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

Brittany Mahomes’ apparent social media like kickstarted a social media firestorm over the last few weeks. She first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13, when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

The swimsuit model then appeared to respond to the criticism on her Instagram Stories.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

She posted another cryptic message on her social media.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote Aug. 26. "Read that again!"

Mahomes was then caught liking supportive comments of her stance.

Overall, Mahomes said she is unconcerned about what anyone has to say about her. She expressed it as much in an interview on the "WHOOP" podcast and revealed what her husband has said about dealing with outside noise.

"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore, and I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am, and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?"

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.