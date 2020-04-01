NFL agent reveals parents died from coronavirus 6 minutes apart

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NFL agent Buddy Baker revealed grim news Tuesday.

Baker, in a video posted on social media, said both of his parents died Sunday after contracting the coronavirus, which has affected countless others across the U.S. and around the world. Baker said they died six minutes apart.

“As many of you know,my parents recently contracted COVID-19 and unfortunately passed away this past Sunday due to complications. My parents were amazing people,” he said. “They were married 51-plus years, and they passed away six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health.”

Baker echoed the warnings from medical experts.

“I’d like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change,” he said. “While the CDC and all the regulatory bodies make suggestions about what we should do, I’m not sure everyone understands the importance of it.

“Practice social distancing. Wash your hands as regularly as you can. And importantly, stay at home.”

Baker is the president of Exclusive Sports. Some of his clients sent sent messages on social media.

Former NFL wide receiver Doug Baldwin told his followers that Baker had an important message.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Carter urged his followers to practice social distancing.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had nearly 200,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 deaths.