Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes Las Vegas gets another chance to host the draft

The coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to cancel all public events surrounding the draft in Las Vegas and move to a virtual experience for fans and prospects to share later this month.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is "absolutely" hoping that the city he moved his team to gets another shot down the line at hosting one of the league’s premier events.

“At some point in time Las Vegas is going to be able to take advantage of being Las Vegas and what we have to offer here. So we’d be beyond excited for that opportunity,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

The 2022 draft would make sense for Sin City. The NFL is going to Cleveland next year and Kansas City in 2023. However, Green Bay is also a rumored spot for the draft in 2022.

Las Vegas officials are open to working with the NFL again.

“We look forward to hearing more about the potential for Las Vegas to host the draft in 2022,” MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Jenn Michaels told the Review-Journal. “The plans originally in place for Las Vegas this year were very exciting, and we don’t believe there’s another city that throws a party quite like we do.”

More than 50 prospects are expected to participate in the upcoming NFL draft from a virtual perspective, according to the NFL Network on Monday. There is still no definitive answer as to what the draft is going to look like, but live reactions from prospects on different social media outlets are expected to play a large role on draft day.

The NFL will provide prospects and their families “draft packages” for the event, which will begin on April 23, the NFL Network reported.

