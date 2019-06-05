New York lawmakers go after Tom Brady amid nickname fight: 'There's only one Tom Terrific'

Tom Brady’s attempt to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” has done the unthinkable -- bring together two New York congressmen on opposite sides of the aisle to share their common disdain for the quarterback.

Brady’s company, TEB Capital, filed for trademark protections for “Tom Terrific” in hopes of printing the moniker on trading cards and t-shirts, a Philadelphia-based law firm noted last month.

The attempt not only brought New York Mets fans together in hopes they could preserve the nickname for Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, but also brought Republican Rep. Peter King and Democrat Rep. Anthony Brindisi. The congressman sounded off on Brady, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

“I feel like Tom Brady, it's bad enough he's deflating footballs, now he's deflating his reputation,” King said. “There's only one ‘Tom Terrific’ and that's Tom Seaver.”

King added: “Brady should stay up in New England.”

Brindisi said the only thing he and King could agree with is that Seaver “is the man.”

“He's a Republican. I'm a Democrat. And, we both agree there will always only be one ‘Tom Terrific,’” Brindisi said.

On Monday, the Mets tweeted their own frustration with Brady’s attempted claim, noting there’s only one true “Tom Terrific” – and that’s Seaver.

Mets fans staged a protest at Sojourn restaurant in Manhattan on Tuesday over Brady’s siege on the pitcher’s nickname. Sammy Musovit told the New York Post he was “crushed” to learn about the New England Patriots star attempting to take the moniker.

“He’s not original 'terrific,’” Musovit said. “That’s Tom Seaver. He’s stealing the name. It’s a low blow.”

Seaver played with the Mets from 1967 to 1976 and again in 1983. He won 198 games, recorded a 2.57 ERA and struck out 2,541 batters during his time in Flushing.