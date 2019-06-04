Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

New York Mets fans bitter over Tom Brady trying to trademark 'Tom Terrific': 'It's a low blow'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

If you think New York Mets fans were just going to let Tom Brady take the “Tom Terrific” moniker without a fight, think again.

Last month, a Philadelphia-based law firm noted that Brady’s company, TEB Capital, filed trademark protections for “Tom Terrific” in hopes of printing the nickname on trading cards and t-shirts.

BIG CATCH: O'S GRAB RUTSCHMAN ATOP MLB DRAFT SHORT ON ARMS

On Monday, the Mets tweeted their frustration with Brady's attempted claim, noting that there's only one true “Tom Terrific" -- Tom Seaver.

Mets fans planned a rally Tuesday at Sojourn restaurant in Manhattan to trash any Brady memorabilia, according to the New York Post.

“He already won six Super Bowl rings and he wants to literally take the 'Tom Terrific' name away from the New York Mets which I’m a diehard fan of,” Sammy Musovit, the restaurant’s owner, told the newspaper. “I was crushed.”

TOM BRADY PLEDGES TO BREAK DIET AND EAT THIS IF ‘JEOPARDY!’ PHENOM LOST

Tom Seaver of the New York Mets pitches during an MLB game at Shea Stadium in Queens, NY. Seaver pitched for the Mets from 1967-1976 and 1983. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Tom Seaver of the New York Mets pitches during an MLB game at Shea Stadium in Queens, NY. Seaver pitched for the Mets from 1967-1976 and 1983. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Art Shamsky, who was Seaver’s teammate on the 1969 Miracle Mets and is a patron of Sojourn, is expected to be in attendance along with dozens of others. Fans plan to demand Brady apologize to Seaver and his family, according to SNY.

“He’s not original 'terrific,'” Musovit told the New York Post. “That’s Tom Seaver. He’s stealing the name. It’s a low blow.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seaver’s family declined an invitation to attend the rally. The Hall of Fame pitcher was diagnosed with dementia in March and has since retired from public life.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.