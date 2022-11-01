Nets, Steve Nash part ways just seven games into season

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways after just seven games of the 2022 NBA season .

Nash, who was in his third season as head coach of the Nets, finishes his time in Brooklyn with a record of 94-67.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," said general manager Sean Marks in a release. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future."

Nash’s time in Brooklyn was filled with rocky moments, including a tumultuous 2022 offseason that saw Kevin Durant demand a trade before the two sides were able to reconcile their relationship.

Durant reportedly asked for Nash and Marks to be fired, a request that owner Joe Tsai denied.

"I’ve gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges," Tsai said in a statement. "My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends."

The start to the 2022 season has already seen its fair share of challenges, as point guard Ben Simmons has struggled in his return to the floor and as controversy has swirled around seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Last week, Irving was accused of sharing a film on social media with antisemitic material. Both the Nets organization and Tsai condemned Irving’s promotion of the film, but Irving was unapologetic when asked by reporters about the post following Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

"We're in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I'm not a divisive person when it comes to religion," Irving said. "I embrace all walks of life."

Irving added: "I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me."

Brooklyn struggled to beat the Pacers Monday night, blowing a 24-point lead before pulling away for a 116-109 win.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.