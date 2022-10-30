Kyrie Irving defends right to post what he wants on social media, gets into heated argument with reporter

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was met with questions about his decision to share an antisemitic movie on his social media and got testy with a reporter during his postgame press conference.

After the Nets dropped another game, this time to the Indiana Pacers 125-116, Irving defended his right to post whatever he believes after his actions were denounced by the league and team owner Joe Tsai.

"We're in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I'm not a divisive person when it comes to religion," Irving said. "I embrace all walks of life."

Irving added: "I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me."

The Nets point guard then was asked about his promotion of an Alex Jones video, which talked about the "New World Order" conspiracy theory. Irving said he disavowed the statements Jones made about the Sandy Hook shooting but defended himself.

"My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early ‘90s or late ’90s about secret societies in America, of occults, and it’s true," Irving told ESPN reporter Nick Friedell. "So, I wasn’t identifying with anything, being a campaignist (sic) for Alex Jones or anything. Just there to post. And it’s funny, it’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day that was the one post everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it. I just exist."

He was then asked about the movie promotion again but interrupted the reporter’s question.

"Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?" Irving asked.

The postgame press conference then got a bit heated with Irving and Friedell going back and forth about the question.

"I don’t have to understand anything from you," Irving said at one point during the heated argument.

Tsai issued a statement Friday night as Irving’s decision to share the film went viral.

"I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai tweeted. "This is bigger than basketball."

The movie, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," is said to about "the true identity of the Children of Israel," according to the Amazon synopsis of the film.

Irving said he didn’t do anything harmful.

"Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?"

The NBA also disavowed antisemitism following the Irving incident.

"We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions," the league said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.