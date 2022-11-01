Wizards' Kyle Kuzma blows wide-open dunk attempt vs 76ers

Sometimes playing basketball is harder than it looks, and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma underscored that notion on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kuzma was on a fast break in the third quarter with about 5:22 left and got a pass from his teammate on the way to what appeared to be a wide-open dunk. Kuzma tried to put some flare on the slam with a reverse dunk attempt but completely missed the opportunity to put the team up two points.

The play was immediately panned over Twitter.

The 27-year-old finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in the team’s 118-111 loss. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 32 points and Bradley Beal added 20.

Washington fell to 3-4 on the season.

"[We just have to] figure out what we want to do," Kuzma told reporters after the loss, via NBC Sports Washington. "Obviously you want to have an identity, but in this landscape of the NBA, it’s so much different brands of basketball you have to play, right? ... We just have to find it. Find out what we want to do and what we want to accomplish on that side of the ball."

Kuzma is out to a great start for the Wizards this season. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 7/3 rebounds and 2 assists per game as well as shooting 43% from the field.