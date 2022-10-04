Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's status unclear for 2023 after injury-riddled 2022

Stephen Strasburg’s status for 2023 remains a mystery after multiple injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday.

"It’s still a little bit of a mystery," Rizzo said of the three-time All-Star pitcher. "I know that he’s working hard strengthening his core and the other parts of his body. We’re just going to have to see. With the type of surgery and rehab that he’s had, it’s unfamiliar to us. It’s unfamiliar to a lot of people. We’re going to have to take it day by day."

The 34-year-old right-hander has thrown a total of 31 ⅓ innings across just eight starts over the past three Major League Baseball seasons.

Strasburg's health has been a concern throughout his entire career. He most recently needed surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2022. In 2020, he underwent carpal tunnel surgery.

He returned to the injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs after his lone start in 2022.

"We’ll have to see where the rehab process takes us later on in the winter," Rizzo said. "We’re going to monitor him. He’s local, so we’ll see him all the time, and we’ll see where he’s at going into spring training mode."

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their 2019 World Series championship season. He has made seven starts since, going 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA in those outings.

For his career, Strasburg is 113-61 with a 3.21 ERA.

Rizzo and Nationals manager Dave Martinez were given contract extensions during the season despite the team losing over 100 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.