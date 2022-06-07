Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Nationals
Published

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg to make season debut Thursday

Stephen Strasburg is set to face off against the Miami Marlins

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Strasburg has been sidelined for most of the past two seasons. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer and has not pitched since June 1, 2021.

A successful bullpen session on Monday was the final step toward Strasburg's return, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FILE - Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws live batting practice in a drizzle during the team's spring training baseball workout March 15, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

FILE - Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws live batting practice in a drizzle during the team's spring training baseball workout March 15, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

"He said he felt good," Martinez said. "So he’s going to open up for us on Thursday. Another guy that’s basically opening day, so we’re excited for that."

Martinez added, "I’m not going to put any limitations on him. We’ll see how far we can take him. We’ll keep a close eye on him."

The 2019 World Series MVP made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made seven starts since, going 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA in those outings.

For his career, Strasburg is 113-61 with a 3.21 ERA.