Trump honors Washington Nationals' World Series victory at White House

The lengthy, nearly century-long road to Washington's first World Series win since 1924 was filled with numerous twists and turns. But the trip for a ceremony to honor the team that finally came through for the city required just a short ride across town.

The Nationals visited the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series championship with President Trump. Washington's only previous World Series win came when the Senators played in the city.

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win the World Series on Wednesday. Since then, the Nationals have been celebrating across D.C. and even on ice with the Washington Capitals. They are the first World Series winner with all four victories coming on the road.

Trump was presented with a No. 45 Nationals jersey.

Trump visited the Nationals during Game 5 at Nationals Park. He was greeted with cheers and boos during the game -- despite the trip coming just hours after Trump announced the death of ISIS terror leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. Fans were also heard yelling “lock him up,” similar to chants aimed at 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by Trump supporters in the leadup to the presidential election.

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle did not attend the ceremony.

Doolittle and his wife have worked with Syrian refugees and military veterans and support gay rights. Doolittle told reporters he declined because he didn't feel Trump's "divisive rhetoric" was helpful for the country.

