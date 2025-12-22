Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR legend reflects on Greg Biffle's tragic death: 'I get sicker and sicker'

Biffle, his family members were among those who died in a plane crash last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Greg Biffle’s tragic death in a plane crash left the NASCAR world reeling last week, and former racing star Mark Martin appeared to still be in shock.

Martin made his feelings about Biffle’s death clear in a post on X on Monday.

Greg Biffle and Mark Martin chat

Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Scotch-Brite Ford, talks to Mark Martin, driver of the #55 Aaron's 2000th Store/Bronx, NY Toyota, on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sept. 29, 2012 in Dover, Delaware. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images for NASCAR)

"Every day I get sicker and sicker about this tragedy," he wrote.

Biffle and Martin shared the track together from 2002 to 2009. Martin retired from racing professionally full time after the 2009 season, while Biffle continued to race through the 2016 season, and again in 2022. Martin and Biffle were with Roush Racing in the early 2000s as well.

Martin wrote that, as a pilot himself, the more "disturbing" Biffle crash becomes.

Mark Martin and Greg Biffle in the garage

Mark Martin, driver of the #5 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, talks with Greg Biffle (R), driver of the #16 Ford40MPG.com Ford, during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Sylvania 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, 2011 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

"As a Citation pilot for 20 years and a product of around 75 days of @FlightSafetyInt training and over 3000 hours of flight time in the aircraft I have deep knowledge of these aircraft and performance," he added. "The more I learn about Biffle’s crash the more disturbing it is to me."

Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14, as their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. Three other people killed on board were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

The plane was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff for an "emergency landing."

Greg Biffle in 2011

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle (16) watches during the NASCAR Sylvania 300 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was still investigating the cause of the crash.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

