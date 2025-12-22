NASCAR legend reflects on Greg Biffle's tragic death: 'I get sicker and sicker'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Biffle’s tragic death in a plane crash left the NASCAR world reeling last week, and former racing star Mark Martin appeared to still be in shock.

Martin made his feelings about Biffle’s death clear in a post on X on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Every day I get sicker and sicker about this tragedy," he wrote.

Biffle and Martin shared the track together from 2002 to 2009. Martin retired from racing professionally full time after the 2009 season, while Biffle continued to race through the 2016 season, and again in 2022. Martin and Biffle were with Roush Racing in the early 2000s as well.

Martin wrote that, as a pilot himself, the more "disturbing" Biffle crash becomes.

EX-NASCAR STAR GREG BIFFLE'S DEADLY PLANE CRASH RECALLS SEVERAL AVIATION TRAGEDIES TO HIT SPORTS WORLD

"As a Citation pilot for 20 years and a product of around 75 days of @FlightSafetyInt training and over 3000 hours of flight time in the aircraft I have deep knowledge of these aircraft and performance," he added. "The more I learn about Biffle’s crash the more disturbing it is to me."

Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14, as their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. Three other people killed on board were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

The plane was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff for an "emergency landing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was still investigating the cause of the crash.