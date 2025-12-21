Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Ex-NASCAR star Greg Biffle's deadly plane crash recalls several aviation tragedies to hit sports world

Biffle and his family members were among those who were killed in a plane crash

Ryan Gaydos
Former NASCAR star, family killed in plane crash, lawmaker says Video

Former NASCAR star, family killed in plane crash, lawmaker says

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., posted on X that former NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family were on board a plane that reportedly crashed on the way to the Bahamas on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Tragedy struck the world of NASCAR on Thursday when a plane carrying former racing star Greg Biffle, members of his family and others crashed in North Carolina.

The plane was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff for an "emergency landing." Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14. Three other people killed on board were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was still investigating the cause of the crash.

Greg Biffle in 2011

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle (16) watches during the NASCAR Sylvania 300 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)

The deadly aviation incident was the latest that has struck the sports world.

US figure skaters

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov in Japan

German's runner-up in the pairs Mandy Wotzel (L) and Ingo Steuer (2nd L) with winners Evgenia Shishkova (front right)and Vadim Naumov wave to fans in the awarding ceremony of the NHK Trophy figure skating grand prix in Nagoya, central Japan. (Reuters)

The U.S. figure skating community took a hard hit in January 2025 when a U.S. Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane over the Potomac River. Six figure skaters associated with the Skating Club of Boston perished in the crash, including Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, two coaches, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, and Jin Han, the mother of Jinna, and Christine Lane, the mother of Spencer.

Alan Kulwicki

Alan Kulwicki holds the 1992 title

Alan Kulwicki died in a 1993 plane crash. (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

Alan Kulwicki was a rising star in NASCAR. He won the 1986 Rookie of the Year and four years later took home the drivers’ championship over Bill Elliott. In April 1993, Kulwicki, two Hooters executives and the pilot of the jet they were on crashed on approach to landing in Tennessee. The NTSB said the pilot failed to clear the engine inlet of ice.

Davey Allison

Davey Allison wins the 1992 Daytona 500

Davey Allison was victorious with the trophy after winning a race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 1992. (George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Davey Allison, the son of legendary NASCAR driver Bobby Allison, was a rising star in NASCAR when the helicopter he was piloting crashed in the infield at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The crash occurred in July 1993 – just a few months after Kulwicki died. The NTSB blamed the crash on Allison’s inexperience as a pilot.

Payne Stewart

Payne Stewart on the course

Payne Stewart of the USA checks the line of his putt during the U.S. Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1991. (David Cannon/Allsport)

Payne Stewart was an 11-time PGA Tour winner, who had won the U.S. Open twice and the PGA Championship once during his golf career. He died in 1999 when his private plane lost cabin pressure, killing all four passengers and both pilots. The plane continued on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed in a field in South Dakota.

Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente looks on

Roberto Clemente, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, before the opening game of the National League playoffs on Oct. 7, 1971. (Getty Images)

Roberto Clemente played 18 years in the majors for the Pittsburgh Pirates and won two World Series championships. But his humanitarian efforts are what took him from a terrific player to an all-time great. He was bringing emergency supplies to the survivors of a Nicaraguan earthquake when the overloaded plane crashed on takeoff from Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve in 1972.

Marshall Thundering Herd football

Marshall football team members die in a plane crash

Five rescue workers search the wreckage of a plane crash in Huntington, West Virginia. The plane carried the entire Marshall University Football team and all passengers were killed. (Getty Images)

Nearly 40 members of the Marshall Thundering Herd football team were among the 75 killed when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hill in West Virginia in 1970. Five coaches, seven staffers and 21 boosters were also on board as the team was returning home from a game against East Carolina.

Thurman Munson

Thurman Munson takes a photo

New York Yankees star catcher, Thurman Munson was killed Aug. 2, 1979, in a crash of his private plane near Canton, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Thurman Munson was on his way to becoming the next great New York Yankees catcher. He won the 1970 American League Rookie of the Year and the MVP in 1976. He was named the team’s first captain since Lou Gehrig. He bought a plane so he could fly it back to Ohio, his home, on his off days. He was practicing landings when he clipped a tree on the approach to Akron-Canton-Regional Airport in 1979. Munson was paralyzed on impact and suffocated in a fire that ensued.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant points

In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

January 2020 had one of the darkest and most unfathomable moments in sports. Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were on a helicopter flying back from a basketball tournament in California when the aircraft crashed outside of Los Angeles. The NTSB blamed the pilot for the cause of the crash.

Rocky Marciano

Rocky Marciano wins a match at Yankee Stadium

Rocky Marciano is victorious over Harry Matthews at Yankee Stadium. (NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Rocky Marciano left the boxing world undefeated and a champion when he decided to retire from the sport in 1956. He died in August 1969 when an inexperienced pilot crashed into a tree in bad weather three miles from an Iowa airfield.

Roy Halladay

Roy Halladay takes on the Mets

Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the New York Mets on Aug. 14, 2010 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Roy Halladay was one of baseball’s mythical pitchers, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. He’s one of the few pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason. In 2019, Halladay crashed a sport plane he had purchased into the Gulf of Mexico. The NTSB said he was impaired by high levels of amphetamines and was attempting extreme aerobatic stunts when he lost control of the aircraft.

Cory Lidle

Cory Lidle at a game vs Tigers

Cory Lidle #30 of the New York Yankees is surrounded by teammates in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Four of the 2006 American League Division Series on Oct. 7, 2006 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle was killed in 2006 when the small plane he owned was blown by strong winds into a residential building in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

