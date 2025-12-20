NTSB reveals distressing message passenger sent before NASCAR star Greg Biffle's fatal plane crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chilling text message sent by a passenger aboard the fatal North Carolina plane crash that killed NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family suggests the aircraft may have attempted to return to Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff for an "emergency landing."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss the plane crash that killed all seven passengers aboard Thursday morning. NTSB board member Michael Graham confirmed that the exact cause of the crash remains unknown.

"We do not know the circumstances which led the aircraft… to attempt to return to the airport, but that is the focus of our investigation," he began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Graham was asked at Friday’s initial press conference about a reported text sent from Biffle’s wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, to her mother in which she texted, "We’re in trouble."

At the time, Graham said he was unaware of the message but on Saturday, he confirmed that one unnamed passenger did send a distressing message.

"This morning, I can confirm that the NTSB is aware of one brief text from a passenger aboard the aircraft to a family member that read, ‘Emergency landing.’"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham added, "We are not aware of any other communications from passengers onboard the aircraft to those on the ground."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.