Fiery plane crash that killed NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and family captured in new video

A plane crash that killed NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and his family was caught on video Thursday.

Doorbell footage showed the burning plane crashing down and barreling across a runway at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, leaving a massive blaze in its path.

The aircraft was registered under GB Aviation LLC, a company owned by Biffle.

The plane departed the regional airport Thursday morning but was diverted back to Statesville and crashed during a landing attempt, authorities confirmed.

Biffle and wife Cristina shared a daughter, Emma, 14, and a 5-year-old son, Ryder, all of whom were on board during the deadly crash along with Dennis Dutton, Jack Dutton and Craig Wadsworth, a statement from the victims' families confirmed.

The seven-person flight was making its way to the Bahamas via Sarasota, Florida, when it crashed at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte. NTSB Investigator-In-Charge Dan Baker said the plane took off at approximately 10:05 a.m. ET and began to turn back to the airport five minutes after takeoff.

The plane crashed roughly 10 minutes after departure.

Officials did not provide a cause and noted that weather conditions were relatively calm despite light rain.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) board member Michael Graham told reporters Friday three people aboard the Cessna C550 were licensed pilots, but officials were not able to verify as of Friday who was piloting the flight.

"This is the beginning of a very long process, and we will not jump to any conclusions while on scene here in North Carolina, nor will we jump to any conclusions," Graham said of the investigation.

The deadly crash prompted an outpouring of sympathy and prayers from across the country.

North Carolina political figures, including Gov. Josh Stein, Rep. Pat Harrigan and Rep. Richard Hudson, weighed in after learning Biffle and his family were among the seven victims in the plane crash. Gov. Stein described the loss as "heartbreaking" and recalled Biffle's selfless response after the state was devastated by Hurricane Helene.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and other racers expressed condolences on social media, and the organization made a statement commemorating Biffle.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many," NASCAR said in a statement. "His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives."

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.