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Pro Wrestling

'The Naked Gun' actor Paul Walter Hauser bloodies opponent at Maple Leaf Pro's first US show

Hauser got his start in pro wrestling in 2023 and is currently Progress Wrestling's proteus champion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Paul Walter Hauser sends QT Marshall into barbed wire Video

Paul Walter Hauser sends QT Marshall into barbed wire

Actor Paul Walter Hauser sends QT Marshall into barbed wire at Maple Leaf Pro Multiverse on April 18, 2026.

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LAS VEGAS – Paul Walter Hauser is an actor who has been in "The Naked Gun," "Blackbird," and "Richard Jewell." But on Friday night at Maple Leaf Pro’s first U.S. event, MLP Multiverse, there was no acting going on.

Hauser squared off against QT Marshall in a sin city street fight at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. It was the final show of Slam Fest. The two pro wrestlers pulled out all the stops and left the ring in complete disarray.

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Paul Walter Hauser competes in MLP

Paul Walter Hauser competed against QT Marshall at Maple Leaf Pro Multiverse on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Fox News Digital)

It was a rematch of their brawl at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor event. Marshall went on the attack first, throwing in all kinds of foreign objects into the ring, including a piece of wood wrapped with barbed wire, a table, a cane, chairs and even a door was brought into the match.

Hauser was able to regain momentum in the match. He set up the barbed-wire object in the corner. Marshall countered and was trying to whip Hauser into the barbed wire. However, Hauser stopped himself. As Marshall tried to take Hauser by surprise, the movie star avoided Marshall and tossed him into the barbed wire.

Marshall was busted open, but wasn’t done. Hauser was trying to inflict more pain. He set up a table near one corner of the ring and poured thumbtacks on top of it. Marshall was able to powerbomb Hauser through the tacked table.

Paul Walter Hauser standing and looking forward

Paul Walter Hauser is pictured on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC)

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Hauser was left with thumbtacks in his back and one in his head. He managed to power through and put Marshall into a sharpshooter. Marshall tapped out. Hauser picked up the victory.

Hauser got his start in pro wrestling in 2023 at Pro Wrestling Revolver. He worked his way through appearances at All Elite Wrestling before he signed with Major League Wrestling in 2024.

He’s currently Progress Wrestling’s Progress proteus champion.

Elsewhere, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) world heavyweight champion Hechicero defended his championship against Jonathan Gresham, Maple Leaf Pro Canadian women’s champion Gisele Shaw fended off Shotzi Blackheart, Persephone and surprise entrant Killer Kelly to keep the title.

Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Amazing Red celebate

Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Amazing Red defeated The Rascalz at Maple Leaf Pro Multiverse on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Fox News Digital)

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The show started with Subculture, the tag team duo of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, defeated Vaughn Vertigo and Guy Cool. The Demand’s Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona defeated Sidney Akeem, Michael Oku and Rich Swaan, Steve Borden defeated Kiran Gray and Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Amazing Red defeated The Rascalz – Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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