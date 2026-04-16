Blue Panther and Último Guerrero steal the show at CMLL's first-ever US event in Las Vegas

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Mexican pro wrestling legends Blue Panther and Último Guerrero have been through the wringer and then some in their careers.

Panther, 65, made his wrestling debut in 1978 left Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 1992 and then returned in 1997. Guerrero, 54, started his career in 1990 and joined CMLL in 1997. The two have won multiple championships with the company in their tenure there and, on Thursday night, made more history.

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Panther and Guerrero were a part of the first solo CMLL show in the U.S. The company made its way to Las Vegas for the event for the first time in its 92-year history. They competed against each other in a legends match that turned into a must-see wrestling performance.

The two Lucha Libre giants turned back the clock to deliver a phenomenal performance. Guerrero broke out hurricanranas and a superplex from the top rope. Panther matched him with multiple suicide dives. When Guerrero stepped away from the third one, Panther hit a crossbody from the middle rope onto the floor.

Panther capped off the match with a toss from the top rope. He then pinned Guerrero for the win.

Fans who packed the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort shouted, "Muchas gracias," to the two superstars, who didn’t feel like they were close at all to hanging up their boots.

RISING PRO WRESTLING STAR PERSEPHONE TO BE PART OF HISTORIC CMLL SHOW AT SLAM FEST, REACTS TO TONY KHAN PRAISE

Meanwhile, the show featured Persephone defending her CMLL World Women's Championship against Tessa Blanchard, a one-time CMLL tag team champion and former Total Nonstop Action (TNA) world champion and knockouts champion.

Blanchard entered the venue as the ultimate heel and heard the boos from the crowd because of it. But she was not timid against the rising star Persephone. She went to work on Persephone, targeting her knee throughout the match.

Persephone would pull out all the stops to take care of Blanchard. After receiving a cutter on the apron, Persephone hit Blanchard with a gnarly German suplex.

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As the match wore on, Persephone got the upper hand in the corner. She was able to reverse Blanchard’s attack and nailed her with a crucifix powerbomb for the win. She’s 3-1 against Blanchard all time.

Persephone will have the chance to win more gold on Friday night when she makes her Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) debut as part of the Slam Fest event. She challenges for the MLP Women’s Canadian Championship against title-holder Gisele Shaw and Shotzi Blackheart.