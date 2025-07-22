Mother of Cincinnati player who died of heart condition wonders if his death was preventable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly at 18 years old this past April.

A coroner's report, according to ESPN, said that Kelly died of "cardiac hypertrophy" - a condition where the muscles in the heart thicken.

Kelly's death was the ultimate shock to his mother, Chiniqua, who told ESPN that he was the "healthiest child" and "never had any issues" growing up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite receiving "some closure" with the coroner's report, Chiniqua wants her two other sons to see a sports cardiologist.

"It just makes you want to be more aware, like if there's something that you can possibly save your child from," she told ESPN.

Chiniqua said her son was relaxing at home the day before his death and was even wearing a heart monitor while doing physical activity.

A spokesperson for the school told ESPN that Kelly had passed a physical before practicing with the team, which was required by the NCAA - Kelly had been enrolled early at the school and was practicing in the spring.

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS ADMITS HE'S 'STILL GOING THROUGH SOMETHING' AS FOOTBALL SEASON APPROACHES

"The Cincinnati football program and athletics department continue to mourn Jeremiah's passing," the team said in a statement. "He is deeply missed by all of us."

Kelly was part of the Avon Eagles football team that went 16-0 in 2024 and helped deliver the school’s first state championship. Kelly received first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named SWC lineman of the year as a senior.

As a junior, Kelly helped lead the Eagles to a 14-1 record and was teammates with current Cincinnati running back Jakorion Caffey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bearcats went 5-7 last season and 3-6 in the Big 12 . It was Scott Satterfield’s second season as head coach after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin prior to the 2023 season.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.