Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cincinnati Bearcats

Mother of Cincinnati player who died of heart condition wonders if his death was preventable

Jeremiah Kelly was 18 when he died of died of cardiac hypertrophy

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly at 18 years old this past April.

A coroner's report, according to ESPN, said that Kelly died of "cardiac hypertrophy" - a condition where the muscles in the heart thicken.

Kelly's death was the ultimate shock to his mother, Chiniqua, who told ESPN that he was the "healthiest child" and "never had any issues" growing up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Bearcats stadium

A general view during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium. ( Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite receiving "some closure" with the coroner's report, Chiniqua wants her two other sons to see a sports cardiologist.

"It just makes you want to be more aware, like if there's something that you can possibly save your child from," she told ESPN.

Chiniqua said her son was relaxing at home the day before his death and was even wearing a heart monitor while doing physical activity.

A spokesperson for the school told ESPN that Kelly had passed a physical before practicing with the team, which was required by the NCAA - Kelly had been enrolled early at the school and was practicing in the spring.

Cincinnati Bearcats helmets

Cincinnati Bearcats helmets on the ground during the game against Tulane Green Wave during the second half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Oct. 30, 2021. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS ADMITS HE'S 'STILL GOING THROUGH SOMETHING' AS FOOTBALL SEASON APPROACHES

"The Cincinnati football program and athletics department continue to mourn Jeremiah's passing," the team said in a statement. "He is deeply missed by all of us."

Kelly was part of the Avon Eagles football team that went 16-0 in 2024 and helped deliver the school’s first state championship. Kelly received first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named SWC lineman of the year as a senior. 

As a junior, Kelly helped lead the Eagles to a 14-1 record and was teammates with current Cincinnati running back Jakorion Caffey. 

Cincinnati Bearcats helmet

A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet sits on the turf during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bearcats went 5-7 last season and 3-6 in the Big 12. It was Scott Satterfield’s second season as head coach after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin prior to the 2023 season.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.