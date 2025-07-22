Colorado's Deion Sanders admits he's 'still going through something' as football season approaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders said he is not "all the way recovered" from an undisclosed health issue that has kept the former NFL great sidelined for most of the Buffaloes' offseason.

In a recent video posted to YouTube by his son, Deion Jr., Sanders offered an update on his current health status before dipping his lower legs into an ice bath.

"We’ve been working, we’ve been fishing – my leg is still gone from yesterday morning," the coach said. "You know I’m still going through something, ain’t all the way recovered."

Earlier this month, Sanders dodged a question about his health during the Big 12 media day. The questions came after he had previously missed part of the spring and early summer with an undisclosed health issue.

"I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team," Sanders said at the time, via ESPN.

"I'm looking good, I'm living lovely," he continued, "God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

In the video posted on Sunday, Sanders was seen engaging in plenty of physical activities, including shooting hoops on his basketball court at home and a tennis lesson with his son.

"We just had a tremendous session of tennis – just lessons, we didn’t go against each other," Sanders said. "Let me tell you something, all you tennis players – I’ve always had respect for you, but I’ve grown in my respect for you. That was a workout."

"This was a workout, my legs are gone, my back is hurting."

In another clip with his daughter Shelomi, the pair talked about going for a run.

"We just ran 1.3 miles," Shelomi said, before Sanders added, "You ran, I did the best I could."

Sanders is entering his third season at Colorado after signing a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl appearance, but he returns this season without his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter.