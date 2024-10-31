Mookie Betts says he 'wanted to fight' fans who grabbed him during World Series

Just a few hours after fans tried to pry a ball out of Mookie Betts' glove Tuesday, the outfielder played it cool, saying the incident was "irrelevant."

But now that his Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, he's letting his true feelings known.

Betts caught a ball while leaping against the wall and toward the fans, and one fan tried to rip Betts' glove off his hand and took the ball out while another fan held Betts' wrist.

The fans were promptly ejected and prohibited from attending Game 5, although a loud minority continued to celebrate them.

Betts didn't speak much about it after Game 4, but after Game 5, he let it all out.

"That was wild, man. That was really wild. I’ve never experienced anything like that. I was telling my wife that was like the second time in my life I’ve ever wanted to fight someone," Betts told FOX after he won his third World Series title.

"I get it, man. I get it. I don’t know if he was trying to get the ball, I don’t know what he was really trying to do, but he had to do what he had to do, and it is what it is."

The fans were identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter. The two fans are season ticket holders, and they had been preparing for a moment like Tuesday night.

"We always joke about the ball in our area," Capobianco told ESPN. "We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up."

The fans were given a refund, and their seats were given to a pediatric cancer patient and his family.

The Yankees called the fans' actions "egregious and unacceptable."

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

