Yankees fans try to rip glove off Mookie Betts' hand, pry ball out

New York Yankees fans are doing whatever they can to give their team any glimmer of hope.

The Bronx Bombers are on the brink of losing the World Series in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night, and it didn’t take long for perhaps the weirdest moment of this year’s postseason.

In the bottom of the first inning, Gleyber Torres hit a pop fly down the right field line that headed toward the stands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts leaped for the ball and made the catch, but apparently, he was in a danger zone.

A Yankee fan in the front row, quite literally, tried to rip Betts glove off of his hand and take the ball out - another fan held Betts' wrists as the ball eventually came out.

It’s questionable whether it was fair game for the fan to make a play on the ball - fans aren’t allowed to reach into the field of play, but if the ball is beyond the wall, it’s anybody’s ball.

Betts clearly wasn’t happy as the umpire signaled for the out while security also made their way over.

It wasn’t quite Jeffrey Maier, as that wound up being ruled a home run for the Yanks.

Both fans were escorted out of the stadium by security.

New York has lost the first three games of the World Series - Monday marked their first home game in the Fall Classic since winning it all in 2009.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game started as Game 3 did: with a Freddie Freeman two-run home run - the eight-time All-Star is well on his way to being named the World Series MVP, as he has hit a homer in each game of this fall classic.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.