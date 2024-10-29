Expand / Collapse search
Yankees fans try to rip glove off Mookie Betts' hand, pry ball out

The batter was immediately ruled out

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
New York Yankees fans are doing whatever they can to give their team any glimmer of hope.

The Bronx Bombers are on the brink of losing the World Series in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night, and it didn’t take long for perhaps the weirdest moment of this year’s postseason.

In the bottom of the first inning, Gleyber Torres hit a pop fly down the right field line that headed toward the stands.

Mookie Betts fan interference

Fans interfere with a foul ball caught by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts leaped for the ball and made the catch, but apparently, he was in a danger zone.

A Yankee fan in the front row, quite literally, tried to rip Betts glove off of his hand and take the ball out - another fan held Betts' wrists as the ball eventually came out.

It’s questionable whether it was fair game for the fan to make a play on the ball - fans aren’t allowed to reach into the field of play, but if the ball is beyond the wall, it’s anybody’s ball.

Mookie Betts fan interference

Mookie Betts cries foul after fans interfere with his catch. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Betts clearly wasn’t happy as the umpire signaled for the out while security also made their way over.

It wasn’t quite Jeffrey Maier, as that wound up being ruled a home run for the Yanks.

Both fans were escorted out of the stadium by security.

New York has lost the first three games of the World Series - Monday marked their first home game in the Fall Classic since winning it all in 2009.

Ben Casparius pitches

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The game started as Game 3 did: with a Freddie Freeman two-run home run - the eight-time All-Star is well on his way to being named the World Series MVP, as he has hit a homer in each game of this fall classic.

