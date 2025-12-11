Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore accused of stalking victim 'for months' in police dispatch audio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Details of the detention of former University of Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore surfaced Wednesday and included allegations of stalking and a possible mental health crisis.

Audio of a 911 dispatch call obtained by Fox News Digital details allegations of an alleged "domestic" assault in which police said the victim claimed "there's a male at the location and the house attacking her" and noted that the suspect had been "stalking her for months."

The audio goes on to say that the suspect, "did put a knife to his throat and ran out."

According to TMZ Sports, additional audio from dispatch included the suspect's wife saying he is suicidal due to "losing his job today."

Moore’s name was not mentioned in the audio, but TMZ Sports reported that the call came from a Michigan football employee's address in Ann Arbor at the time Moore was arrested on Wednesday.

Moore, 39, was booked into Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan, Fox News Digital confirmed. No charges were listed.

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random in nature. Police said the suspect was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore’s arrest came after the Wolverines head coach was fired after it was revealed that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

University of Michigan interim President Domenico Grasso also sent an email message to students Thursday addressing the situation, saying that Moore’s actions were a "breach of trust," and he encouraged students to come forward with information as their investigation continues.

"Students, Earlier this week, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for violating University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," a copy of the message obtained by Fox News Digital said.

"There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None. I have been in close communication with the Board of Regents and we are united in committing to doing what is right. This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation."

Moore is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

