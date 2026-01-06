Michigan QB Bryce Underwood to remain with program after Sherrone Moore scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood will return to the program for his sophomore season despite the recent scandal involving former head coach Sherrone Moore.

Underwood was recruited by Moore as the top-rated recruit in the country ahead of his freshman season in 2025.

Underwood announced his decision Monday night on socia media.

"Runnit back," Underwood wrote in an Instagram caption.

Other players announced they would be leaving or decommitting from the program after the scandal involving Moore erupted in December. Players entering the transfer portal included starting right tackle Andrew Sprague and All-Big Ten safety Zeke Berry, although Berry later announced his return. Recruits to decommit include offensive lineman Bear McWhorter and tight end Matt Ludwig.

Underwood became the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback for college football's winningest program last season.

Underwood completed 60% of his throws for 2,428 yards with nine passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions, including three in the last 18 minutes of a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. He ran for 392 yards and six touchdowns, including a 77-yard performance with a score on the ground against the Longhorns.

He will now play under new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham.

FORMER MICHIGAN COACH JIM HARBAUGH REACTS TO SHERRONE MOORE'S FIRING AND CHARGES

Moore was fired after Michigan found he was having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, and he was jailed soon after for allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to take his own life.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the staffer's home, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

If convicted, Moore faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

A not guilty plea was entered for Moore during his first court appearance earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.