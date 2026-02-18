Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore picks up legal win in criminal case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore scored a legal victory on Tuesday when a judge granted a request for a hearing to learn more about the investigation that led to criminal charges against him.

Moore was arrested in December hours after he was fired as the head coach of the Wolverines. He was accused of impermissibly entering the apartment of the woman he was having an extramarital affair with and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

Authorities at the time quoted him as saying she was to blame for him losing one of the top college football jobs in the country.

He faces felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry charges. He and his lawyer, Ellen Michaels, have sought to have the case dismissed.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson, who is overseeing the case, expressed concern that a police detective didn’t close Moore employer-employee relationship with the woman when a magistrate authorized a warrant for his arrest. Simpson described it as a "glaring omission."

"Defendant’s due process may have been violated," he said.

"This was not solely this personal relationship. The magistrate should have been able to look at that," he added.

Simpson set a March 2 date to hear from police and other witnesses.

The woman ended the relationship with Moore a few days before he was fired and didn’t answer a dozen calls or respond to some text messages from him before his dismissal, according to police.

Michaels said that a coach calling and texting an executive assistant that many times was reasonable while Moore was preparing the team for a bowl game.

"It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose," Michaels said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.