Sherrone Moore accused of sending strange messages to multiple women amid controversy

Sherrone Moore was reportedly messaging several women on social media over the last five years in the lead-up to his high-profile firing as Michigan’s head football coach and subsequent arrest.

The Athletic detailed several instances on Monday of Moore leaving women perplexed by messages he sent to them over Instagram.

One woman told the outlet she received a message in November hours before the Wolverines were set to take on Purdue. The message was a hand-waving emoji in which she responded, "hello." The woman told The Athletic she initially believed it was an account pretending to be Moore, but he allegedly assured her it wasn’t. She congratulated him on the win and in the next few days she said he would react to some of the videos she posted on her Instagram Stories.

The woman said she didn’t engage further after learning he was married with children.

"What is he doing?" she asked herself, according to The Athletic. "Sitting in the bathroom?"

Moore’s interactions with women on social media were flagged to university officials. One official told the outlet that the messages weren’t harassing in nature, but raised questions.

"It was not sexual harassment," one official told The Athletic. "It was propriety, ‘Are you an idiot?’ kind of stuff."

More than 20 people spoke to The Athletic about Moore’s alleged social media behavior. Four women described a pattern to the outlet of Moore "liking" a post on their Instagram Stories and then engaging in a conversation by asking how they started to follow each other.

Ellen Michaels, a lawyer representing Moore, addressed the report in a statement to the outlet.

"Sherrone Moore denies any criminal wrongdoing," Michaels said. "There is no history of domestic violence, no prior adjudication supporting claims of dangerous conduct, and no judicial determination validating these allegations. This matter will be decided in court based on evidence and due process, not speculation."

Moore was arrested on several charges earlier this month. He faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission. He was released on bond and is due back in court Jan. 22. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Moore was accused of having a "long history of domestic violence" against the staffer with whom he allegedly maintained an inappropriate, yearslong relationship.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day Moore allegedly entered her home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged events that led up to Moore’s arrest, including that Moore had engaged in an "intimate relationship" with the Michigan staffer for "a number of years" and that the woman had broken up with him two days before his arrest.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of scissors and then began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

He was named the head coach of the Wolverines after Jim Harbaugh went back to the NFL.