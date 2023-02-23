Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh springs to action to help Ann Arbor policeman, bodycam footage shows

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was a good Samaritan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday night.

Police officer Howard Cooper was trying to clear a large tree that fell in the middle of a road when he noticed that a van pulled up behind his car. A man got out of the van and wanted to help him move the tree.

Cooper figured out the Wolverines’ head coach was the one he was working with.

"Ofc Cooper then gave Coach a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work," Ann Arbor police posted on Twitter. "After about ten minutes they were able to, inch by inch, get the entire tree moved to clear a lane for traffic to pass through. We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper."

Bodycam footage showed the entire encounter in which Harbaugh and Cooper eventually pushed the tree to the side to clear one lane.

Cooper then told Harbaugh, "You’re a good man," for helping out.

"Hey, feel free to spread the word on that," Harbaugh replied jokingly.

Harbaugh also added, "Thanks for what you do, man."

Harbaugh will continue to be a member of the Ann Arbor community after rumors that he was going to return to the NFL amid the multitude of head coach vacancies around the league. Though he did take a meeting with the Denver Broncos and spoke with the Carolina Panthers, Harbaugh ultimately made the decision to continue coaching the maize and blue.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan – coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!" Harbaugh said in a statement.

There were, however, rumors that Harbaugh wanted to jump back into the NFL because the NCAA had reportedly hit him and the Wolverines with four Level II violations and one Level I violation, which was for misleading information Harbaugh gave investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods.

This is a chance Harbaugh gets a multi-game suspension from the NCAA among other penalties toward the program, reports ESPN.

Harbaugh has made his decision and that could possibly come down the road. For now, he’s just looking to be a good citizen in Ann Arbor, which he proved when there was a call to action.