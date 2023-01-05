NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report

The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods.

According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one Level I violation, which is Harbaugh’s misleading information.

The violations against Michigan also include the use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, which is against rules, per ESPN.

Harbaugh, who said he "expects" to return as Michigan’s head coach next season despite rumors he could return to the NFL, could get a multi-game suspension among potential penalties, ESPN added.

It is Harbaugh’s duty to make sure he is monitoring staff properly, while complying with the NCAA and its rules.

Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday regarding his potential return to the NFL, and while it wasn’t a definitive yes, it appears he intends to coach the Wolverines.

"As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in a statement posted to Michigan Football’s Twitter page. "I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said…’Those who stay will be champions.’"

The Carolina Panthers were a team rumored to be after Harbaugh, as they have already begun searching for their next head coach. An ESPN report said owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the position on Tuesday, though it wasn’t considered an interview.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason before they eventually went with Kevin O’Connell, who won the NFC North in his first year. At the time, the Detroit Free Press reported Harbaugh telling Manuel this would "not be a reoccurring theme every year" regarding his potential NFL return.

Now, Harbaugh seems to have more pressing things on his plate in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines just fell to the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal this past weekend despite being an eight-point favorite.

Michigan never had the lead in the game, and TCU pulled off the largest upset in CFP history.