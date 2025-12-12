Michigan football staffer who had alleged affair with Sherrone Moore still employed by university

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The football staffer who allegedly had a romantic relationship with fired head coach Sherrone Moore is still employed by the University of Michigan.

The woman has served as Moore's executive assistant.

"There is no change in her employment status," a Michigan spokesperson told Fox News.

The woman received a massive pay bump between 2024 and 2025.

The individual allegedly linked to Moore, whose LinkedIn profile lists her as an executive assistant to the head football coach at the University of Michigan, made just over $58,000 in 2023 and 2024, according to public payroll information. In the 2025 fiscal year, though, her salary jumped to $99,000, according to a salary disclosure report from the University of Michigan.

During Moore’s arraignment Friday, prosecutors alleged he and the staffer had been in an "intimate relationship for a number of years," which they say the woman ended on Monday. Prosecutors further claim Moore sent multiple text messages and made phone calls that prompted the woman to report the situation to the university and cooperate with its investigation.

Moore was released from jail Friday on $25,000 bond, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital.

However, it's unclear whether Moore will be returning home to his family.

Moore's attorney, Joseph Simon, declined to say whether the coach will be going home to his wife and three children while speaking to reporters at an Ann Arbor courthouse Friday.

"I'm just going to not answer that question," Simon said when asked if Moore was "going to be able to go home."

Moore has been married to wife Kelli since 2015, and they have three daughters together — Shiloh, Solei and Sadie. Simon also declined to comment on the "mood" of his client after Moore was charged.

The conditions of Moore's release require him to wear a GPS tether and continue mental health treatment and forbid him from communicating with the victim.

Moore was fired Wednesday, and the University of Michigan quickly announced it found credible evidence he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Moore was then detained by police Wednesday after news of his dismissal broke.

Moore was arraigned in court Friday on stalking and home invasion charges. According to prosecutors, he faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission.

Both misdemeanor charges are related to a "domestic relationship."

When Moore was fired from his position as head coach, prosecutors said, it prompted him to visit the woman’s home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and that they believed him to be a "risk to public safety."

Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.