Michigan Wolverines

Sherrone Moore's alleged mistress reportedly received massive pay raise in 2025

Public records show alleged staffer received a 70% salary bump in 2025

By Amber Harding OutKick
The alleged mistress of former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore received a massive pay bump between 2024 and 2025.

The individual allegedly linked to Moore, whose LinkedIn profile lists her as an Executive Assistant to the Head Football Coach at the University of Michigan, earned just over $58,000 in 2023 and 2024, according to public payroll information. In the 2025 fiscal year, though, her salary jumped to $99,000, according to a salary disclosure report from the University of Michigan.

That's a 70.62 percent increase year-over-year — even higher than the figure circulating social media right now via UMSalary.info.

As OutKick's Trey Wallace reported, Moore was fired with cause on Wednesday in his second season as the Wolverines' head coach. The move came after an investigation surrounding Moore's alleged "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

And it's hard to imagine the massive salary bump she received didn't raise some eyebrows within the department.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manual announced on Wednesday. "Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Less than an hour after his termination, police were called to a residence to detain the former coach under possible assault charges. Moore allegedly threatened to harm himself and others before being taken into custody.

As of Thursday afternoon, Moore is being held at Washtenaw County Jail. No charges have been filed yet, but he is expected to appear in court on Friday to be arraigned, according to Pittsfield Township police department.

OutKick reached out to the University of Michigan and its athletic department regarding the staffer's 70 percent pay raise, but they didn't immediately respond.

