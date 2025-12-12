Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore makes bond; lawyer declines to say if he'll return home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was released from jail Friday on $25,000 bond, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital.

However, it's unclear whether Moore will be returning home to his family.

Moore's attorney, Joseph Simon, declined to say whether the coach will be going home to his wife and three children while speaking to reporters at an Ann Arbor courthouse Friday.

"I'm just going to not answer that question," Simon said when asked if Moore was "going to be able to go home."

Moore has been married to wife Kelli since 2015, and they have three daughters together — Shiloh, Solei and Sadie. Simon also declined to comment on the "mood" of his client after Moore was charged.

The conditions of Moore's release also require him to wear a GPS tether, continue mental health treatment and forbid him from communicating with the victim.

Moore was fired Wednesday, and the University of Michigan quickly announced it found credible evidence of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Moore was then detained by police Wednesday after news of his dismissal broke.

Moore was arraigned in court Friday on stalking and home invasion charges. According to prosecutors, he faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission.

Both misdemeanor charges are related to a "domestic relationship."

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and that they believed him to be a "risk to public safety."

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sideline when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during Moore's suspension for recruiting violations.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.