Michael Strahan throws Eagles jersey to floor after team jokingly gifted it: 'You wish!'

Nice try, Philadelphia Eagles, but Michael Strahan wasn’t too fond of the surprise gift sent his way on "Good Morning America."

With the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off in Green Bay Thursday night, the ABC morning show host was jokingly given a green Eagles jersey with the No. 25 and his last name.

"Good Morning America" will welcome a few Eagles in studio Friday to promote the team’s Autism Foundation, prompting the gag gift for the New York Giants great.

Strahan held the jersey up to the camera for everyone at home to see, and what he did next wasn’t shocking.

"All I can say is, you wish," he shouted before tossing the jersey to the floor.

EX-EAGLES STAR CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON ‘STILL SHOCKED’ BY TRADE DECISION AFTER SUPER BOWL LIX VICTORY

While Giants fans will like this move from Strahan, they weren’t too happy with his Fox story leading into February's Super Bowl, which the Eagles won over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Strahan was doing a segment with Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley, who he knows well from Barkley's time with the Giants.

At the end of the interview, Strahan waved an Eagles flag and performed the famous "Fly Eagles, Fly" chant alongside Barkley.

This prompted backlash against Strahan, including from former teammate Amani Toomer, who called it a "shot across the bow" toward the organization.

Strahan is a Giants legend with a franchise-record 141½ sacks. He also shares the NFL’s single-season sack record at 22½ with Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Two years later, he joined the "Good Morning America" team as a co-anchor, and he’s still heavily involved in the NFL with his role at Fox.

