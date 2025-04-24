Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Strahan throws Eagles jersey to floor after team jokingly gifted it: 'You wish!'

Strahan remains the Giants' all-time leader in sacks with 141.5 during his Hall of Fame career

Scott Thompson
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Nice try, Philadelphia Eagles, but Michael Strahan wasn’t too fond of the surprise gift sent his way on "Good Morning America."

With the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off in Green Bay Thursday night, the ABC morning show host was jokingly given a green Eagles jersey with the No. 25 and his last name. 

"Good Morning America" will welcome a few Eagles in studio Friday to promote the team’s Autism Foundation, prompting the gag gift for the New York Giants great.

Michael Strahan looks on

Michael Strahan during Fox Sports media day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Strahan held the jersey up to the camera for everyone at home to see, and what he did next wasn’t shocking.

"All I can say is, you wish," he shouted before tossing the jersey to the floor. 

EX-EAGLES STAR CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON ‘STILL SHOCKED’ BY TRADE DECISION AFTER SUPER BOWL LIX VICTORY

While Giants fans will like this move from Strahan, they weren’t too happy with his Fox story leading into February's Super Bowl, which the Eagles won over the Kansas City Chiefs

Strahan was doing a segment with Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley, who he knows well from Barkley's time with the Giants. 

Michael Strahan wins Super Bowl

New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan celebrates after his team's win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2008. (Reuters/Jeff Haynes)

At the end of the interview, Strahan waved an Eagles flag and performed the famous "Fly Eagles, Fly" chant alongside Barkley. 

This prompted backlash against Strahan, including from former teammate Amani Toomer, who called it a "shot across the bow" toward the organization.

Strahan is a Giants legend with a franchise-record 141½ sacks. He also shares the NFL’s single-season sack record at 22½ with Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt. 

Michael Strahan during broadcast

Michael Strahan (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Two years later, he joined the "Good Morning America" team as a co-anchor, and he’s still heavily involved in the NFL with his role at Fox. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.