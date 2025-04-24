Ex-Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson ‘still shocked’ by trade decision after Super Bowl LIX victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The joy of winning the Super Bowl had hardly worn off when C.J. Gardner-Johnson learned of his trade to the Houston Texans. Even now, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive star is still shocked by the abrupt decision.

Gardner-Johnson was a key component in the Eagles’ top-ranked defense last season, but on March 11, he was traded to the Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of late-round draft picks.

"To be honest with you, I'm still shocked, but I'm happy," Gardner-Johnson said of the trade on Tuesday, via NFL.com

"New, fresh start, meet new guys. I think the biggest thing I've noticed is this team is very young. So, being one of the oldest guys in the room, you've got to realize we're here for business, here to have fun, but we're also here to win football. So, being around those guys, I kind of got a feel for them first couple of days and how to go about things here."

Gardner-Johnson recorded six interceptions in his second stint with the Eagles. He previously played in Philadelphia in 2022, before returning in 2024 on a three-year deal. He became the team’s starting safety and registered three tackles in the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Despite his surprise, Gardner-Johnson said the latest move in his NFL career was to his benefit.

"I think it was a great move for me. I think it allowed me not to get too comfortable," he said.

"People have to understand I was comfortable where I was at. It was easy. When I say easy, it was I had resources I could easily access, people I could just go talk to. I think moving here, being the older guy, I actually have to grow up. That's a funny statement, but growing up and teaching guys it's more than just football. Being traded multiple times, I think people would shadow it by the things I've done in the league. But in reality, I just love playing football."

For the Eagles, the decision to move on from Gardner-Johnson appeared to be strictly financial.

"Every dollar that you spend is a dollar less that you can spend on some of these younger players that maybe you want to retain," general manager Howie Roseman said last month at the NFL’s annual league meeting, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Getting out in front of it was important to us. And again, hard decisions. Not asking anyone to agree with them, but that's part of our job."

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.