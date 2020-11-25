Michael Jordan gives $2M from ‘Last Dance’ to Feeding America

NBA legend Michael Jordan is giving $2 million he made off of ESPN's “The Last Dance” documentary series to hunger relief during this coronavirus-tainted Thanksgiving season.

Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief charity, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in the announcement.

With unemployment surging, millions more Americans have been turning to food banks for help, according to Feeding America, which has a network of more than 200 food banks.

As a result, 80% of the nation’s food banks are serving more people than they were ahead of the holiday a year ago, according to the nonprofit.

Feeding America described the donation as “an incredible gift to be thankful for” and noted that, “every action makes a difference.”

Jordan, a North Carolina native who starred for the Chicago Bulls, said his donation would go toward food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago.

For people interested in donating food for those in need, the charity says the most helpful Thanksgiving items are nonperishables like boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, dry macaroni, cranberry sauce and canned pumpkin.

“The Last Dance” ESPN documentary series followed the twilight of Jordan’s NBA storied career with the Bulls. The 10-part series that aired last spring became the most-watched documentary ever on ESPN.

Jordan also made a $2 million donation after Hurricane Florence walloped his home town of Wilmington, N.C., in 2018, which also occurred around Thanksgiving. He also showed up in person to hand out Thanksgiving dinners and Jordan Brand shoes to local families.

And earlier this year, he donated $100 million to fight racism in the U.S., according to NBA.com.

Jordan, who also owns the Charlotte Hornets, will venture into NASCAR next year, where he will co-own the new 23XI Racing team. Bubba Wallace is slated to drive the No. 23 car.