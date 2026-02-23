Team USA men's hockey arrives in Florida after winning Olympic gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men’s hockey team arrived in Florida on Monday hours after winning the gold medal in a thrilling overtime win over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The players flew to Miami International Airport and will begin the celebratory festivities. The team is set to revel at E11EVEN MIAMI nightclub later in the night.

U.S. fans, some with signs, waited for their arrival into the terminal with bated breath – and when they did, jubilation.

Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk showed off their gold medals to the cameras.

"We’re gonna celebrate for a few days," Hughes told reporters at the airport.

The team will go to an upscale restaurant for dinner before continuing their celebration at one of Miami’s famous clubs.

Hughes gave the U.S. the gold on Sunday when he scored in overtime, getting the puck past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington. The U.S. won 2-1.

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today," Hughes told NBC after the game.

The team celebrated in the locker room and FBI Director Kash Patel was the go-between for the team and President Donald Trump.

Trump invited the team to his State of the Union address, which is set to take place on Tuesday.

"I’ll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," Trump said. "I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech …"

One player cut off Trump and said, "We’re in."

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys over," Trump continued. "You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice."

It’s unclear if the team will attend.

House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., told Fox News that they were still working out the logistics of them attending the event.