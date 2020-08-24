Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Mercedes-Benz sold for $202,200

It was a poster dunk of a used car sale.

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 originally owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan has been sold on Ebay for $202,200.

Jordan can be seen driving it during an episode of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicles the end of his career with the Chicago Bulls.

The V12-powered dark navy blue coupe features a body kit, wheels and dual exhaust by Mercedes-Benz tuner Lorinser and an era-appropriate built-in car phone that's still nicknamed "Jordan" on the display.

The car was listed on Aug. 13 by Beverly Hills Car Club with an opening price of $23 dollars -- in tribute to Jordan's iconic jersey number -- but its first bid was $150,000. The winning bid was placed on Aug. 21 and the auction closed on -- appropriately enough -- Aug. 23.

The buyer hasn't come forward yet, but paid a pretty high celebrity premium for the car, which has a value closer to $12,000, according to the Hagerty Price Guide.

