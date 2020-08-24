Expand / Collapse search
Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Mercedes-Benz sold for $202,200

The 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 was seen in "The Last Dance"

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It was a poster dunk of a used car sale.

(Beverly Hills Car Club and Ronald C. Modra/NBAE via Getty Images)

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 originally owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan has been sold on Ebay for $202,200.

(Beverly Hills Car Club)

Jordan can be seen driving it during an episode of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicles the end of his career with the Chicago Bulls.

(Beverly Hills Car Club)

The V12-powered dark navy blue coupe features a body kit, wheels and dual exhaust by Mercedes-Benz tuner Lorinser and an era-appropriate built-in car phone that's still nicknamed "Jordan" on the display.

(Beverly Hills Car Club)

The car was listed on Aug. 13 by Beverly Hills Car Club with an opening price of $23 dollars -- in tribute to Jordan's iconic jersey number -- but its first bid was $150,000. The winning bid was placed on Aug. 21 and the auction closed on -- appropriately enough -- Aug. 23.

(Beverly Hills Car Club)

The buyer hasn't come forward yet, but paid a pretty high celebrity premium for the car, which has a value closer to $12,000, according to the Hagerty Price Guide.

