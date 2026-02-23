Former NFL defensive back Ronyell Whitaker dead at 46

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL defensive back Ronyell Whitaker, who played for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons, has died, his family said on Sunday. He was 46.

Whitaker’s family released a statement through the Vikings. His cause of death was not announced.

"Born on March 19, 1979, Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose," the statement read. "A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact."

Whitaker was a standout player at Virginia Tech before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 as an undrafted free agent. He played four games for the Buccaneers and bounced from the main roster and the practice squad until 2005 when he was waived.

He signed with the Vikings in 2006. He played 27 games for Minnesota and had 31 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass break-up.

Whitaker tried to continue his career with the Detroit Lions but never saw the field for them. He also played in NFL Europe and was on the roster of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"His journey didn't end there," Whitaker’s family said. "He was a defensive backs coach at Chanhassen High School from 2014-18 and was the CEO/Owner of privately-owned Whitaker Group, LLC, specializing in relocation transactions and short sales since 2011.

"While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family. He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him."

Whitaker’s family asked for privacy in the wake of his death.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for prayers, love and privacy as our family grieves this tremendous loss and celebrates the life of a man who meant so much to so many."