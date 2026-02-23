Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Lindsey Vonn shares she nearly had leg amputated, needed blood transfusion

Vonn suffered the injury early in the Winter Olympics

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Lindsey Vonn in stable condition after being airlifted from Olympic crash Video

Lindsey Vonn in stable condition after being airlifted from Olympic crash

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to skier Lindsey Vonn’s crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics while competing with a ruptured ACL, as she recovers from surgery on a fractured left leg from her downhill final in Cortina.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn shared Monday that she nearly lost her left leg and needed a blood transfusion after suffering a devastating crash at the Winter Games.

Vonn shared her latest update in a video posted to her Instagram. She described the last two weeks as "by far the most extreme and painful and challenging injury" she’s ever faced and thanked the doctor who performed the surgeries on her leg.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lindsey Vonn looks on

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the course inspection before the Downhill Training of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on Feb. 6, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages)

"Basically, I had a complex tibia fracture," she said. "I also fractured my femur head, my tibia plateau, kinda just everything was in pieces. And the reason why it was so complex was because I had compartment syndrome. And compartment syndrome is when you have so much trauma to one area of your body that there’s too much blood and it gets stuck and it basically crushes everything in the compartment. So, all the muscle and nerves and tendons, it all kind of dies.

"Dr. Tom Hackett saved my leg. He saved my leg from being amputated and did what is called a fasciotomy where he cut open both sides of my leg, kind of fileted it open so to speak, let it breathe and he saved me."

LINDSEY VONN TAKING 'BABY STEPS' AFTER LATEST SURGERY THAT TOOK OVER 6 HOURS: 'A LOT OF PLATES AND SCREWS'

Lindsey Vonn in action

Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during alpine skiing women’s downhill official training at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati))

Vonn added that she lost a lot of blood during the surgeries and needed a blood transfusion.

"I feel very lucky and grateful for him, the six-hour surgery he put in on Wednesday to rebuild it, which went amazingly well. I was in the hospital longer than I had hoped because I had very low hemoglobin from all the blood loss of all the surgeries. I was really struggling. The pain was a little bit outta control. I had to have a blood transfusion and that helped me a lot. I turned the corner, and now I am out," she said.

Vonn said she hoped to move from a wheelchair to crutches soon, but expected to be on crutches for at least two months.

"It will be a long road but I’ll get there. At least I’m out of the hospital," she added in the caption of her post on the social media platform.

Vonn suffered a crash during the alpine skiing women’s downhill event. She had persevered through a ruptured ACL to even get a chance at winning a medal.

Lindsey Vonn airlifted off a mountain

United States' Lindsey Vonn is airlifted away after a crash during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the injury forced her to be removed from the mountain via helicopter. She had multiple surgeries before she was moved back to the U.S.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue