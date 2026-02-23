WNBA champion Kara Braxton dead at 43

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion who played in the league for about a decade, has died, the league said on Monday. She was 43.

The WNBA released a statement on Braxton’s death.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton," the league said. "A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."

The Detroit Shock selected Braxton with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2005 draft out of Georgia. She was an All-Star for Detroit in 2007 and was a member of the championship-winning teams in 2006 and 2008.

She was with them when the team moved to Tulsa but was later traded to the Phoenix Mercury and eventually the New York Liberty. She was waived by the Atlanta Dream before the 2016 season.

"We mourn the loss of Kara Braxton, a former Liberty player whose presence and passion left a lasting impact on our organization and the women’s game," the Liberty said. "Our hearts are with her family, friends, teammates, and all who were touched by her spirit. Her impact will not be forgotten."

Braxton averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 297 career games.