WNBA

WNBA champion Kara Braxton dead at 43

Braxton played 10 seasons in the WNBA

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion who played in the league for about a decade, has died, the league said on Monday. She was 43.

The WNBA released a statement on Braxton’s death.

Kara Braxton looks on

Phoenix Mercury forward Kara Braxton (45) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on Sept. 5, 2010.  (Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports)

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton," the league said. "A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."

The Detroit Shock selected Braxton with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2005 draft out of Georgia. She was an All-Star for Detroit in 2007 and was a member of the championship-winning teams in 2006 and 2008.

Kara Braxton takes on the Fever

New York Liberty forward Kara Braxton (45) and Indiana Fever center Jessica Davenport (50) battle for position during the second half at the Prudential Center. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

She was with them when the team moved to Tulsa but was later traded to the Phoenix Mercury and eventually the New York Liberty. She was waived by the Atlanta Dream before the 2016 season.

"We mourn the loss of Kara Braxton, a former Liberty player whose presence and passion left a lasting impact on our organization and the women’s game," the Liberty said. "Our hearts are with her family, friends, teammates, and all who were touched by her spirit. Her impact will not be forgotten."

Detroit Shock players celebrate

Detroit Shock players Plenette Pierson (23), Deanna Nolan (14), Cheryl Ford, Kara Braxton (45) and Elaine Powell (5) erupt as victory closes in to defeat San Antonio 76-60 for the WNBA championship at the Convocation Center on the Eastern Michigan University campus Oct. 5, 2008. (Mandi Wright/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Braxton averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 297 career games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

