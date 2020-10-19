Will Bubba Wallace use Michael Jordan's #23 on his NASCAR car? Trademark suggests it could happen

Bubba Wallace may be trading one famous number for another.

CBS Sports reports that trademarks have been filed for a new company called 23XI Racing along with one for a #23 NASCAR car, suggesting that Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin have settled on a name for the Cup Series team they’re starting next season with Wallace driving.

Jordan famously wore 23 during his heydays on the basketball court, while Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. The number 23 hasn’t been used on a Cup Series car since it appeared on the now-defunct BK Racing’s entry in 2018.

In September, Jordan told the Charlotte Observer that he’d like to use the number, but that it’s ultimately Wallace decision.

“It’s all going to be what Bubba wants. I’m not going to impose on him with my persona,” Jordan told the newspaper.

“At the end of the day, I want him to have his own identity. If he chooses to drive that number, great! If he chooses another number, that’s great as well.”

Wallace currently drives the #43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports, whose namesake owner won seven titles with it during his legendary career.

